Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who is often targeted by haters for her bold and straightforward views, has slammed the rumours of her pregnancy. This comes after some YouTube channels wrongly claimed that she was spotted with a baby bump at a family function.

How It All Started?

In the said pictures, Chinmayi is seen alongside her husband Rahul Ravindran at a wedding and her loosely worn saree triggered the speculations around her pregnancy.

Venting out her frustration against the fake reports, Chinmayi, on Instagram, wrote, "I am tired of these Youtube channels giving cliclbaity 'chinmayi baby bump' crap after some photos today which just seemed like they were taken at a wrong angle. My sari was perhaps loose after a lot of walking about.[sic]"

"I dont (find it necessary to) share a LOT of my private life. Most of what happens I dont share here at all despite my seemingly activity on social media. You'll never really know who my best friends are and who my closest circle is. You wont see me sharing about my intimate family events.

That's how I am and will always be. One wouldn't have seen me share a video of my wedding on any channel. Photos - you'll see what the media shared. I haven't really shared photos that we commissioned. I won't be either, [sic]" she added.

It all started after Chinmayi shared the picture of her family wedding on her Instagram account.

Chinmayi Will Never Share Her Kids Pics

"When the time comes I may or may not at all share anything with regard to my pregnancy. And that is MY decision to make. We will 100% never share photos of kids we may have. They will not be on social media and I will make sure of that. This pregnancy speculation is tiresome. Please stop," she ends.

In recent years, Chinmayi has been the face of #MeToo movement in South India where she had encouraged sexual harassment victims to expose the names of their predators. She herself had claimed that National Award-winning poet Vairamuthu had harassed her, but it did not help her in any way since she did not have evidence to prove her claims.

Hence, she has come under attack from netizens while also getting abused for her bold statements. However, she is undeterred by those comments as she continues to speak her mind on the issues concerning women, and recent example being the dowry harassment in Kerala.