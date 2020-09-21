Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who had given a fillip to #MeToo movement last year, has now reacted to the sexual harassment allegations made by Payal Ghosh against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She has raised objection over Ghosh dragging the names of Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha into the controversy.

On her Twitter account, she wrote, "As much as I ask for the right for a fair investigation for Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap - her defaming other female actors is not reprehensible. I do hope Qureshi and Chadha would take legal action.As much as I ask for the right for a fair investigation for Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap - her defaming other female actors is not reprehensible. I do hope Qureshi and Chadha would take legal action. [sic]"

However, Chinmayi wants every #MeToo allegation should be condemned without political, religious, casteist, and ideological affiliations.

Anurag Kashyap has been a strong critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, Payal Ghosh is getting support from the right-wing sympathisers and the saffron party.

She wrote, "Here is an assignment. Every BJP supporter 'standing' for Payal Ghosh today has not said a WORD about Kuldeep Sengar. Kuldeep Sengar raped a minor and almost murdered off her entire support system. He was STILL a BJP MLA when BJP went to polls recently.Here is an assignment. Every BJP supporter 'standing' for Payal Ghosh today has not said a WORD about Kuldeep Sengar. Kuldeep Sengar raped a minor and almost murdered off her entire support system. He was STILL a BJP MLA when BJP went to polls recently. [sic]"

Chinmayi had made allegations on Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. Further, she had exposed the names of many celebrities after victims shared their harassers' names. However, there was not much of a difference.

"End of the day - I gained nothing. I got banned while superstars in Tamilnadu dance around with Mr Vairamuthu.[sic]" she posted.

"This country, its politicians, the devotees of political parties, ideologies, caste, religion need to Shut up, give all survivors of ALL genders a safe space to file a sexual harassment case like any other case. That said - may ONLY Truth win. I stand ONLY for justice, [sic]" she claims.