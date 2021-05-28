It was around a few days back that the ONV Cultural Academy decided to give this year's ONV Kurup literary award to Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu. The decision made by the cultural academy received negative responses from all corners, and several people claimed that an award in the name of a legendary poet like ONV Kurup should not be given to Vairamuthu, as he has been accused of sexual harassment by around 17 women. As pressure mounted, the ONV Cultural Academy now made it clear that the decision to give the honor to Vairamuthu will be reconsidered.

The decision to be reconsidered

The cultural academy, in a recent statement, revealed that the decision to reconsider the honor was made on the advice of the jury. ONV Cultural Academy chairman and acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in the statement stated, "At the instance of the selection committee, the award is now under reconsideration."

It should be noted that Adoor Gopalakrishnan was one of the persons in the cultural academy who backed Vairamuthu. Gopalakrishnan claimed that the award is being given based on excellence in writing, and it has nothing to do with Vairamuthu's personal life.

"Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu was selected based on his excellence in writing. I do not know if the jury knows he is a person facing such charges. My personal opinion is that awards should not be decided on the basis of personal life and character, instead, it should focus on one's mettle and excellence. As chairman of the Cultural Society, I do not interfere in the decisions of the jury," Gopalakrishnan told the Cue.

Cultural Academy's decision receiving negative responses

As the ONV Cultural Academy decided to give the honor to Vairamuthu, several noted celebrities in Kerala and the women in cinema collective (WCC) lashed out at the jury for giving such a prestigious honor to a person who is facing sexual harassment charges.

Vairamuthu is currently facing a slew of allegations of sexual harassment from many women, including popular singer Chinmayi. According to critics, honoring Vairamuthu with such a prestigious honor will be sending a bad message to society.