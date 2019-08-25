Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who had accused veteran lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment during the peak of #MeToo movement in India, expressed annoyance at apparent no action against the accused.

Chinmayi took to Twitter, and expressed her anger on many of the powerful accused sexual offenders, including Vairamuthu, being "whitewashed" with no major action been taken against them.

"Let me reiterate this. Almost a year since my outing Vairamuthu as a molester. Not ONE Newspaper or Publication has asked him ANY questions. How do the MJ Akbar's and Vairamuthus escape any and All questions, get mollycoddled and party with the powerful? None of it makes sense," she tweeted.

In reply to a tweet that spoke about her allegations against Vairamuthu, Chinmayi wrote, "Fact remains – all the men named have been successfully whitewashed. The women who outed their molesters always have the #MeToo movement mentioned in their articles. Zilch for the men, MJ Akbar, and until recently Kuldeep Sengar are examples".

Speaking on the same lines, the singer replied to another similar angry tweet saying, "The reason why survivors didn't come forward was because one particular girl was told she would be interrogated in the presence of her molester. Why would the girls want to subject themselves to that?"

Chinmayi's rant was in regard to no apparent action being taken against a number of personalities from south entertainment industry, who have been accused of molesting or sexually harassing women.

Chinmayi had alleged that the senior lyricist had sexually harassed her years ago. While many had expressed shock at the allegations against Vairamuthu, the singer had gotten support from stars like Siddharth, Samantha Akkineni and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The #MeToo movement in India had brought several big personalities under the scanner. Bollywood celebrities like Nana Patekar, Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath and many others were accused of sexual offence.