Singer Chinmayi Sripada slammed Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan and host Kamal Haasan for normalising the sexual harassment of women and rape culture in the public transport on Saturday, July 27.

As usual, Kamal Haasan appeared on Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and interacted with the contestants on Saturday night. At some point in the show, the host raised the issue of the trouble in boarding public bus. He said, "To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately."

Saravanan, who is one of the participants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, was quick in responding to him, by raising his hands up and admitting it. Kamal Haasan apparently felt that he used to punish the molesters. But Saravanan went on to make the big startling revelation that he used to board the public bus to molest women during his college days.

Saravanan's shocking admission of molesting girls on the bus was met with a cheer from the audience. He did not stop there, as he went on to justify his action by saying "It was long back when I was in college".

Kamal Haasan is not only an actor but also the chief of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. He is the responsible persona and he should have condemned Saravanan's brazen admission. But he failed to do it, as he went to normalizing rape culture, saying, "He (Saravanan) has gone beyond all that and is now become pure and holy."

Sexual harassment of women is one of the most debated topics in India in recent years. Here, a person is proudly admitting the crime against women, the TV host is normalising his act, audience receiving these stuff with laud cheer and the owner of the TV channel are irresponsibly telecast this scene.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who is a leading voice in the #MeToo movement, took to Twitter to blast all of them. She retweeted a video clip showing this and wrote, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

In this thread of her Twitter post, Chinmayi Sripaada wrote a detailed note, condemning contestant, Host, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 organisers and audience for promoting rape culture in the public transport bus. Here is her lengthy comment.