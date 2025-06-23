China warns US after Iran strike in first public statement; calls for peace

China has accused the United States of breaching the United Nations Charter following its military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, represented by spokesperson Lin Jian, expressed serious concerns over the U.S. actions, stating that they have heightened tensions in the Middle East.

"The U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN charter and have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East. The UN Security Council cannot sit idly by," Lin declared during a press briefing on June 23.

In response to the escalating situation, China, along with Russia and Pakistan, has proposed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council. This resolution calls for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Lin emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Together, we sent out the message of justice that reflects the strong call from the international community. We hope council members can jointly support the draft resolution and enable the Security Council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security." He further urged all parties involved to prevent further escalation and expressed China's readiness to collaborate with other nations to restore peace in the Middle East.

The U.S. strikes have drawn widespread international condemnation. North Korea, through its foreign ministry, strongly denounced the U.S. military actions, labeling them as a violation of a sovereign state's security interests and territorial integrity.

The North Korean spokesperson, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency, stated, "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the U.S., which severely violated the UN Charter ... and violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state." North Korea also blamed the situation on Israel's actions, accusing both Israel and the U.S. of further aggravating tensions in the Middle East.

Global Economic and Diplomatic Reactions

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a terse statement accusing Washington of intensifying regional tensions and reiterated its willingness to join diplomatic efforts to restore peace. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded by encouraging China to engage diplomatically with Tehran, highlighting Beijing's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for oil. "I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Strait of Hormuz for their oil," Rubio said in an interview.

The strikes have also had significant economic repercussions. Oil prices surged, and Asian markets traded lower on concerns of disruption to energy markets. Iran, a major oil producer, threatened U.S. bases in the Middle East, raising fears of an escalating conflict. The strikes have also led to heightened security measures in Tehran, with multiple checkpoints and thorough searches of vehicles entering the city.

World leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Pope Leo XIV, have called for a return to diplomacy. Guterres expressed grave alarm over the use of force by the United States, while Pope Leo XIV appealed for peace during his Sunday Angelus prayer, urging international diplomacy to "silence the weapons."

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also expressed concern over the U.S. actions, calling for restraint and de-escalation. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a statement expressing "great concern" and urged the international community to reach a political solution to end the crisis. The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held discussions with regional leaders to address the situation.