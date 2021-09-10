In late 2019, when the first case of Covid infection was detected in China, no experts foresaw that the disease will emerge as a global pandemic. Even after 20 months of the pandemic outbreak, Covid still continues to wreak havoc in various parts of the world, and it has made several people believe that the pandemic could be actually a bioweapon developed by China. A few months back, Chinese virologist Dr Le-Meng Yan had also claimed that China has intentionally leaked coronavirus as a bioweapon.

Amid widespread speculation regarding the experimentation of bioweapons, Gordon G. Chang popular for authoring the book The Coming Collapse of China has claimed that China is developing an ethnic-based weapon capable of targeting people based on races.

Gordon G. Chang makes serious allegations

Gordon G. Chang, during a recent talk with Joshua Phillip on YouTube, revealed that China is not cooperating with the international community, and it is one of the reasons why we are unable to unravel complete mysteries surrounding the origin of the Covid pandemic. He also alleged that China is developing an ethnic-based bioweapon that could emerge as a civilization killer.

Calling the activities of China ''the crime of the century,'' Chang claimed that the country is involved in an intentional mass murder, as the Covid pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 4.5 million people.

A few months back, a report from Cambridge University's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk reviewed by The Telegraph had suggested that biological weapons that target specific groups of people could surely emerge in the future.

"The technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated at ever-cheaper prices, democratizing the ability to harm more quickly and lethally. In a particularly bad case, a bio-weapon could be built to target a specific ethnic group based on its genomic profile," wrote the authors of the study report.

China is a threat to the United States and the world

A few days back, in a Newsweek podcast debate on China, Chang had claimed that China is a threat to the United States as well as the international community.

"I believe that China is a threat to the United States and to the international community. I also believe it's more than just a competitor, as president Biden has said, and it's more than just an adversary. It is actually our enemy. We don't need to speculate about that because in May 2019, People's Daily, the most authoritative publication in China, declared a "people's war" on the United States. That's more than just rhetoric," said Chang.