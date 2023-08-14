China has strongly condemned the terror attack on a Chinese convoy in Balochistan's Gwadar on Sunday and has asked the Pakistani side to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chinese Consulate General in Karachi in a statement later in the day said that all its citizens remained safe without being injured in the attack.

The Consulate General also asked the Pakistani side to take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, organizations and projects, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Consulate General has immediately activated the emergency plan, reminding local Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects to be vigilant, upgrade security measures, prevent security risks, pay close attention to the security situation, and ensure safety," the statement added.

The convoy of vehicles belonging to Chinese engineers and Pakistani forces was targeted in Balochistan's coastal city of Gwadar on Sunday morning.

"Pro-independence" group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

