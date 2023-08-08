The Union Government on Tuesday informed that two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and 21 civilians were arrested by the forces for their involvement in facilitating infiltration on the International Border (IB).

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha to the question of B.P. Saroj regarding infiltration on the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders of the country with the help or connivance of any official or local persons, the Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik informed the House that BSF men and 21 civilians have been apprehended in this regard since 2021.

"Whenever any such involvement of officials or local persons is noticed, Central and State Government authorities concerned to carry out proper investigation and appropriate strict action is taken as per the law", the Minister said.

Multi-pronged approach is adopted to check infiltration

The MoS Home further informed that to stop infiltration along Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders the Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach which inter-alia includes round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling on the borders and establishment of observation posts.

Listing other steps taken by the government to infiltration on the International Border, the Minister informed that effective steps have been taken in this regard including-

Increase in the number of BSF personnel.

Construction of border fencing and floodlighting.

Use of water crafts/boats and floating Border Out Posts (BOP) for domination of the riverine area.

Advanced technological equipment like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

Upgradation of intelligence setup and enhanced coordination with the State governments and concerned intelligence agencies.

Special programme for the development of border areas

The Minister further informed that Border Area Development Programme (BADP) has been launched to meet the special development needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the international borders.

The objective of the BADP under implementation since 1986-87, is to meet the special development needs of the people by ensuring convergence of BADP/other Central/State/UT/Local Schemes to provide essential infrastructure in six thematic areas - basic infrastructure, health, education, agriculture and water resources, financial and skill development for those living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the international borders.

Under BADP, works and projects have been sanctioned for the construction of roads and bridges, health infrastructure, educational infrastructure, agriculture infrastructure, sports infrastructure, drinking water and sanitation projects, Anganwadi centres, community centers, infrastructure for small-scale industries, etc. in habitations located within 0-10 km from the first habitation at the International Border in 16 States and two Union Territories (UTs)