The Kapil Sharma Show was recently attended by the cast and members of Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and other team members who had the time of their life. Especially when Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda came dressed in as Dharmendra from Dharam Veer and Sunny Deol from Jeet. The actors took their acting a notch up when they started poking fun at each other.

At one point, as per the script, Krushna told Kiku Sharda, "Chee chee aisi baat nahi karte" (one shouldn't talk like this). To this, pat came Kiku's reply, "Chi Chi to aapse baat hi nahi karte" (Chi Chi doesn't talk to you). This left the audience in splits. Govinda is famous in the industry as Chi Chi. Govinda and Krushna's equation has been strained for the last few years.

It all began when Kashmera Shah made a statement regarding people dancing for money and Govinda and his family felt it was directed at them. War-of-words ensued and the two families have been at loggerheads ever since. So much so that Krushna was not included in the episode when Govinda had featured along with wife Sunita. Reacting to the whole episode, Govinda had reportedly said:

"I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless. I've frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera's defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don't understand what they are gaining from all this."

Govinda had added that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to "take advantage of misunderstandings in a family."