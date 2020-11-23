The feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda seems to be never-ending. A few days ago Krushna revealed the reason why he skipped an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' when his uncle Govinda appeared on the show with wife Sunita and daughter Tina.

In an interview with Spotboye, Krushna said that he refused to do an episode of a television show as his uncle Govinda was invited as a guest there. He said there were some issues between them, and he didn't want any of it to affect the show.

Govinda later hit back, and insisted on maintaining his distance from Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah after the defamatory comments. He also addressed Abhishek's accusation of not meeting his twins. Now, Kashmera has made a cryptic post, saying she would protect her kids from pain by 'taking people away' that cause them pain.

Now, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her little one, addressing her kids in the caption. She wrote that as a mother it's her job to protect her kids, and keep them from harm. She wrote that can't take their pain away from them but 'can take those things and people away' that cause them pain.

Further, her cryptic post read, "As a mother, I promise to never let people use you for their personal agenda. I promise to never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is mighty people will stop at nothing to use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world." We wonder if she is hinting at Govinda with her cryptic post?

When Krushna and Kashmera claimed that Govinda didn't meet their twins

Govinda, in his statement, mentioned that Krushna alleged he did not go to see his twins. However, Govinda claimed that it is false, and that he and his family went to see the twins in the hospital and also met the doctor and nurse taking care of the twins. He claimed that the nurse told him that Kashmera never wanted any of the family members to come and see the babies and that they were made to see the babies from a long distance.