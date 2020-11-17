The mama-bhanja duo does not share a great rapport but things don't seem to get better anytime soon. Last year when Govinda appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with wife Sunita and daughter Tina, we noticed Krushna skipping to perform in that episode.

It's been more than two years now that the relationship between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda turned sour. However, even after two years, things between the mama-bhanja doesn't seem to get better. Krushna Abhishek, who is a part of the main cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently decided to opt-out of an episode featuring Govinda as a celebrity guest.

Last year, Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was missing from that episode too, as Sunita didn't want to share the stage with him. However, this time he decided to sit this one out himself. Krusha told Bombay Times in an interview, "I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn't accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn't want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations."

Krushna further added that he had a strong relationship with Govinda but the enmity affected him badly. "When the relationship between two people is strained, it's difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show," he says.

What exactly went wrong?

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita took offence to Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah's tweet about some 'people who dance for money'. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita's opinion. It resulted in a public fallout between the two families.