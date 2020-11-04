Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah have an unconventional love story. From one night stand, a full-blown affair, live in relationship to finally decide to tie-the-knot; the couple has seen all forms of love.

Both Kashmera and Krushna are head-strong individuals who never shy away from showing their love and their criticism on each other. Social media users love their online camaraderie and equation. However, it has been Kashmera's latest picture shared by Krushna that doesn't seem to have gone well with the netizens.

Sharing a picture of a ravishing looking Kashmera Shah in a monokini, Krushna wrote, "When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback". The post hints at Kashmera getting back to her previous body frame. While many loved this cheeky caption by Abhishek, many jumped into school the actor.

'Don't agree with your statement regarding your life partner'

"Love your bond," "so proud of both of you", "killer couple", "power couple" were some of the positive comments the picture received. On the other hand, there were few negative comments too. "Ye app apni wife ke liye likh rahe hain aur share kar rahe hai.. ?","Apni wife ki pic asi pic upload krte sarm nhi aati kya", "distasteful", "jali hui biryani", "indeed biryani for complete audience", "don't agree with your statement regarding your life partner," were more of the comments.

While Krushna Abhishek has emerged as an indispensable part of The Kapil Sharma Show, we hardly get to see Kashmera on it. Talking about it, Kashmera had told IBTimes in an exclusive chat, "I have been there once, with my kids. I am a working person myself and I get very hassled when somebody comes on my set.

Then I have to entertain them too and it's my workplace. So hence, I don't really go with the kids or don't go there myself to sit there and disturb them. Vo bhi hai plus Krushna will get conscious if he has to romance someone. So I don't want to be a burden on them or disturb them or affect their performance in any way by my presence."