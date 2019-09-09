Director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore has shown immense growth in its opening weekend thanks to the positive reviews from critics and audience alike. The movie managed to earn in double digits on Saturday and continued its winning streak on Sunday as well.

The college-buddy film which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and others, received almost 60-65 per cent occupancy in theatres on its first Sunday and the footfalls increased especially in the evening shows across the country.

After taking a slow start on Friday by collecting Rs 7.32 crore, Chhichhore went on to earn Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2. And according to early estimates, the movie has minted Rs 15 crore (approximately) at the box office.

It remains to be seen if the movie will be able to pass the Monday litmus test by scoring a descent number which will determine the fate of its lifetime run in theatres.

Chhichhore is not just an entertaining film but an emotional rollercoaster ride which will give you the nostalgic feel and take you back to the college days. It is a period drama revolving around 7 college friends who reunite decades after their college lives end.