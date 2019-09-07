Director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore may have had managed to impress the critics, the movie is struggling to become a public magnet to pull the audience in theatres. The college-buddy film witnessed a low response on Friday morning shows due to the hangover of Prabhas' big budget film Saaho which is currently dominating the Indian market.

The movie, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar, had received 10 per cent occupancy for Friday morning shows. Having being released in 2,000 screens (approximately) across the country, Chhichhore failed to convert positive reviews into footfalls.

According to early estimates, the movie has started off on a slow note and managed to earn Rs 5-7 crore on the opening day of the release.

Chhichhore is not just an entertaining film but an emotional rollercoaster ride which will give you the nostalgic feel and take you back to the college days. It is a period drama revolving around 7 college friends who reunite decades after their college lives end.

It remains to be seen if Chhichhore manages to pick up pace because of the positive word of mouth and show growth in its collection during its opening weekend.