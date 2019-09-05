Movie reviews of director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore starring an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar are finally out. And film critics have given a thumbs up to this college buddy film.

A special screening was organised for Bollywood stalwarts last night and even film critics were shown the film a day prior to its release. Chhichhore is a riveting story of today's generation which will not only to crack you up and will equally take you back to college by making you highly nostalgic.

The story is a fictionalized drama inspired by the true-life events of director Nitesh Tiwari and has numerous references to his own college days hidden in the movie's characters.

And while the movie is making right noise in the industry, take a look at what critics have to say about Chhichhore which is releasing this Friday at the box office.

The Times Of India: "'Chhichhore' has a relevant message on the inherent attitude towards academic success and failure that will connect with many youngsters and parents of today. It tells you that the journey is far more important than the destination and that losing is as critical a life lesson as winning. The film scores high on many accounts and is certainly worth watching."

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5.

Mid-Day: "Chhichhore is the sort of film that we can all add to, with our own versions of the same story — a user-generated series, if you like. This has the makings of one. You've probably navigated the same rite of passage — from ragging to enrichment, through deep bonds/friendships that last forever."

Rating: 4 stars out of 5.