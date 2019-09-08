Director Nitesh Tiwari's college-buddy film Chhichhore may have taken off on a slow note but the multi-starrer has picked up pace thanks to the positive word of mouth. The movie, which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and others, has witnessed a substantial growth on day 2.

After the poor Friday morning shows, the movie started receiving footfalls in the evening and night shows and managed to collect Rs 7.32 crore on the opening day. On Saturday, it recorded almost 60 per cent occupancy in theatres which got translated into numbers at the box office compared to its Friday collection.

According to early estimates, Chhichhore has collected Rs 11 crore (approximately) on Day 2. The movie is expected to witness further growth on Day 3 and all eyes will be locked on to see whether it will pass the Monday litmus test.

Chhichhore is not just an entertaining film but an emotional rollercoaster ride which will give you the nostalgic feel and take you back to the college days. It is a period drama revolving around 7 college friends who reunite decades after their college lives end.