Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will play a "more prominent role" with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, according to the franchise's coach Stephen Fleming.

The 36-year-old has scored the majority of the runs in T20 matches while batting in No.5 and No.6 position. For the national team, India has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and others.

Fleming also has the option of multi-skilled players like Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma in the squad. The former New Zealand captain stressed that Dhoni will play a crucial role with the bat and will be promoted higher up the order, depending upon the match situation.

"MS will be relatively high. The time that we choose may depend on the match situation as well. He would definitely play a more prominent role as a batter," Fleming said, as quoted by News 18.

"Ahead of him there are some good picks, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu. Jadeja, Bravo, Harbhajan fits in there as well, Karn Sharma, they can all hit. So again, looking at our sides, there a lot of multi-skilled players. There are a lot of options there.

"One of the key things of the squad is the versatility.. combinations are important.. both Indian and overseas."

CSK acquired the services of Harbhajan during the auction that took place in Bangalore in January 2018. The spinner was a key player for Mumbai Indians in the past and Fleming believes the Chennai pitch will suit him much better than the one at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Excited to have Bhajji here. I have always rated him high. He will play a big part in the season. It will be different than bowling at the Wankhede (stadium). The bounce and top-spin he gets is more suited to the ground here," the ex-New Zealand captain stressed.

"Yeah, he (Bhajji) has been very annoying. He has played some good knocks against the teams I have been involved in. He has played some good knocks in IPL as well. It will be nice if he can recreate some of the form. He batted up the order in one of the games as well."