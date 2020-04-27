Albeit the strict lockdown measures and police enforcements, to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, people continue to recklessly disregard it.

The government has recently issued its new set of rules to mitigate public hardship to an extent. As per the recent announcement, rural areas can have its shop outlets (except the ones in malls) open.

Barber shops and hair dresser salons are strictly mandated to be closed in both rural and urban areas.

Salon in Chennai remains open!

Ignoring this statement, a salon has been reportedly kept open by its owner in Chennai's Valasaravakkam.

Ironically, the salon owner has been tested positive for the contagion. Numerous customers had visited the shop and the Greater Chennai Corporation now bears the burden of spotting these people. They are on a mission to find out those residents in the city who has had a recent haircut!

According to the latest reports, ten among the visited were spotted by the authorities. They are asked to remain at home for the quarantine period, and the samples would be taken for the medical confirmation tests.

Many salon and hairdresser shops have been allegedly kept open in parts of Chennai, says a resident. The police personnel have been trying out various measures to keep the citizens vigilant about the highly contagious virus.

Apparently, this becomes the second time in a month that the Greater Chennai Corporation has receiving complaints on barber shop owners breaking the lockdown rules. The Arumbakkam Covid-19 patient who was identified positive to the coronavirus was also a barber.

Meanwhile, according to the recent reports, Tamil Nadu has a sum of 1,821 confirmed Covid-19 cases with a death toll of 23 persons.