With things both pacing up and at a standstill during the lockdown; people are coming up with great ideas to keep others entertained and aware of the coronavirus pandemic. An artist in Tamil Nadu came up with the idea of modifying his autorickshaw to look like coronavirus to spread awareness about the infection, which has claimed several lives.

His pictures went viral and Twitter users started pouring in their comments calling the initiative, 'Auto-immune', 'good work', and 'innovative' to some questioning that where will he take his auto amidst the ongoing lockdown. This is not the first time when someone has done something like this in Chennai. A police officer in Tamil Nadu had taken the pandemic prevention to a whole new level.

Rajesh Babu, an officer who did patrolling on the streets of Chennai, went viral on social media for wearing a helmet that looks just like coronavirus. He was eventually called the 'Corona-man' by netizens.

Cop's innovative props

The cop wore a 'corona helmet' and carried a 'corona stick' and shield. The cop used the props to make people aware of social distancing. Rajesh when asked how was it helping others; he had said that he was using the props to tell people about social distancing.

At the moment, the country, which has a population of 1.3 billion, is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. Therefore, Rajesh had resorted to a rather unique approach for reaching out to people and telling them how grave the situation and the virus were. He had teamed up with a local artist named Gowtham who customized the officer's helmet by using paper.

Rajesh was quoted as saying that, "We take all the steps, but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different."

The auto, on the other hand, has spikes all over it in a reddish-orange hue and looks like the virus. Some artists had painted a huge corona demon on a road in Chennai and an artist had taken to puppetry to spread awareness on the COVID-19.