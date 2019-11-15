The Indian smartphone industry is nothing short of a rat race. Brands are moving at a strong pace towards aggressive competition, launching new smartphones almost every other day. The abundance of smartphone brands and new phones coming from them gives advantage to popular brands and leads to confusion among consumers.

In this fast-paced market, smaller brands with comparatively lesser market presence get affected. But having a bold approach shines the spotlight on them. Infinix, one of many smartphone brands trying to make it big in the Indian market, has managed to get under the limelight with its newest smartphone.

If you haven't heard of Infinix phones, this new smartphone is a good place to start. Infinix S5 Lite makes a splash in the industry, gaining the title of cheapest smartphone with a punch-hole display. The smartphone is launched at Rs 7,999 and goes on sale via Flipkart starting November 22. While the punch-hole display serves as a good attraction for the phone, there are other features buyers might find interesting.

Infinix S5 Lite features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience. The handset sports a 16MP in-display selfie camera, which has f/2.0 aperture, 4-in-1 Big pixel technology, AI portrait, AI 3D face beauty and WideSelfie, AR Emoji support and Beauty mode on video calls.

Speaking of cameras, Infinix S5 Lite has a triple camera setup, which includes a 16MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2MP secondary snapper and a dedicated low-light sensor. There's a quad LED flash setup as well to help you capture photos and videos in dark scenes.

Under the hood, Infinix S5 Lite has an Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The phone packs a reliable 4,000mAh battery, but there's no fast charging support. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back, which has a starry effect for those who like the glamour. Buyers can choose from Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colours.

Other features in the S5 Lite include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 164x76x7.9mm and weigh 178 grams. The overall specifications of the phone make for an interesting package you might be able to consider in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range.