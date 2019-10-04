OnePlus is enjoying the spotlight following the launch of OnePlus 7T in India and there is high anticipation among fans for the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in London next week. While new flagships surely bring excitement in the market, rumours about next year's OnePlus 8 are already turning the heat up in the industry.

OnePlus follows a bi-annual upgrade cycle for its flagships. Following the OnePlus 7T series, the next in line is the OnePlus 8, which would be released in the first half of 2020. CashKaro and @OnLeaks have shared CAD renders for next year's flagship, giving an early look at what to expect from OnePlus in 2020.

According to the report, the schematics are based on the information disclosed by a company insider and some changes can be expected in the final design. Looking at the OnePlus 8 CAD renders from various angles, it bears an uncanny resemblance to this year's OnePlus 7 Pro. Let's dive into the details.

Assuming the leaked renders are accurate (at least to an extent), the biggest change we can see is the full-screen display without a notch. There's a punch-hole cutout in the display to house the front camera on the top-left corner and the curved display is identical to the one found on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

On the back, we can barely tell the difference between the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7 Pro, except for the Glacier Blue paint job seen in the OnePlus 7T. The triple rear cameras are placed in a vertical pill-shaped module, with the dual-LED flash and OnePlus logo below.

CashKaro shared the phone's dimensions, measuring 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm. In comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro measures 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm, so one can easily tell just how similar the OnePlus 8 is going to be. The display on the OnePlus 8 is said to measure 6.5 inches diagonally with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the sides, OnePlus 8 carries the same button layout, volume, power, and alert slider. At the bottom, there's a USB Type-C port alongside a speaker port rather than a grille. The redesign, although minor, looks aesthetically pleasing.

Between OnePlus 7, 7T and 8, the new changes in the upcoming flagship are quite huge. But the fact that OnePlus 8 looks a lot like the OnePlus 7 Pro, we are more inclined and curious to see how the OnePlus 8 Pro will turn out to be. Stay tuned for updates.