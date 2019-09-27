OnePlus has finally unveiled OnePlus 7 successor, OnePlus 7T, in India, putting an end to the series of leaks and rumours, which were practically accurate. At an event in New Delhi on Thursday, OnePlus made the official announcement about its next product lineup, giving insights on the features of OnePlus 7T that no one had guessed.

OnePlus 7T's launch event also included some special announcements, naturally including OnePlus TV. But the company also shed light on some services, such as OnePlus Pay and 50GB free cloud storage for one year and more.

OnePlus 7T comes at a competitive price point, starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 39,990 for 8GB+256GB model. The handset will be available starting September 28. In case you're looking for reasons to upgrade, here are a few:

Reasons to upgrade to the 7T

Design: OnePlus 7T has undergone some serious makeover. The rear panel of the phone now has a circular camera module, which looks pretty great. The matte glass finish in glacier blue and frosted silver add to the visual delight of the handset. Moreover, OnePlus 7T gets a 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of the display, barely taking up any space. It feels sleek with just 8.1mm thickness and curved sides.

Display: One of the biggest upgrades in the 7T is its 90Hz display, which was only seen in the company's top-tier OnePlus 7 Pro. After having used the OnePlus 7 Pro, we can guarantee the smoothness of the display is addictive. With 1000 nits peak brightness on an AMOLED panel, you'll enjoy the content at its best.

Cameras: Another huge improvement over OnePlus 7 in the 7T is the camera. There are three cameras at the back, comprising of a 48MP wide lens, 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2X telephoto lens for better-zoomed shots. But OnePlus 7T's gyroscope and electronic image stabilization got a special mention, making it ideal for vlogging, Zake Zhang, Product Manager at OnePlus, suggested. Another noteworthy mention is that Nightscape is now supported on the ultra-wide-angle lens, too.

Faster than fast charging: OnePlus Warp Charge 30 was one of the most exciting features in OnePlus phones. Now, the company has improved it further in the OnePlus 7T, which will now charge 23 percent faster than the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Android 10 and more software magic: OnePlus 7T comes with several new software features, but most importantly it is powered by Android 10. In addition, the features you must really watch out for include Chromatic Reading Mode to switch the screen to black and white, smart albums, work-life balance, organised messaging for categorising messages and highlighting important aspects like OTP, and more.

These are some strong reasons why OnePlus 7T is worth upgrading. The rest of the specifications include a Snapdragon 855+ processor, UFS 3.0 storage, 3,800mAh battery, in-display fingerprint scanner, OxygenOS 10, and a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 16MP selfie camera inside the notch.