OnePlus 7 Pro is the best flagship smartphone produced by the company and it is also the first one with a significant camera upgrade. The triple rear camera setup combining 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP f/2.2 lens sounded great on paper, but early impressions didn't quite meet the expectations. But then, OnePlus decided to do its software magic and perceptions changed.

OnePlus 7 Pro recently got updated with OxygenOS 9.5.7, which brought significant camera improvements. From improved contrast and colour performance to white balance consistency and much more. As I read the software changelog while updating the OnePlus 7 Pro with 125MB software on international roaming using mobile data, I didn't quite care about the data limit on my prepaid plan as I was more excited about testing out the extensive changes.

What happened next couldn't be said better than simply showing the photo samples I shot on OnePlus 7 Pro from my recent trip to Thailand. The beautiful landscapes surely worked in favour, but OnePlus 7 Pro justly worked its wonders in some cases and exceeded my expectations in others.

Below are the camera samples taken from OnePlus 7 Pro in different modes, including Portrait (in low-light as well), wide-angle, normal and Nightscape. A few selfies are also included in the slideshow gallery.

1 / 28























































Frankly, I wasn't entirely impressed with what OnePlus had to offer in the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera, but a series of software updates changed my views about the phone. The camera is on par with some big flagships in the market (not the Pixel grade, but greatly close).

It's the overall package of OnePlus 7 Pro paired with the updated camera that makes it a no-brainer flagship choice in 2019. You can also compare shots and read my full review of OnePlus 7 Pro from a month ago. A lot has changed since then, mostly in the camera department.