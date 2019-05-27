OnePlus has rolled out the much-awaited update for their latest OxygenOS-run devices. The OnePlus 7 series will be getting performance upgrade as well as bug fixes. Two versions of the 9.5 update have been released. The versions are the same, only one is slightly modified to comply with new EU regulations. The 180MB staged update should already be available to download on most devices.

OnePlus 7 Pro will get a camera improvement to allow for improved low-light photography. Automatic white balance detection has been improved. Focus issues found in several scenarios have also been corrected. An issue with audio lag while gaming has been fixed. Users and critics will find the new OxygenOS update welcoming.

Here's the complete changelog of OxygenOS 9.5.5 update:

System

Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display

Fixed an issue that causes an audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display

Fixed an issue that causes an audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games

General bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus has also revamped its feedback system and are inviting public feedback for upcoming updates. The OnePlus Community app is available for users to actively participate in providing developers with feedback. The company is also engaged with the community and is giving users what they need.

OnePlus Community member Yashvendra Singh has commented on the forum: "Add support to use wide angle in portrait as portrait shots are too much zoomed in as it uses telephoto 3x zoom." He has received no response as of this writing.

OnePlus 7 Pro has made headlines since it released earlier this month. The triple camera setup has received mixed reactions and criticism weighing down the scales. The fluid AMOLED display has been given the highest rating of A+ by the industry standard DisplayMate.

With tough competition from Asus and Xiaomi, OnePlus has to find ways to continue innovating with better software. They have been pushing the hardware to its potential with optimisations to enable users to use their devices to the max.