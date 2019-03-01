Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E smartphones are everything people can talk about now. The 2019 flagships by the world's largest smartphone manufacturer were unveiled last month and are about to be launched in India next week. But those who got their hands on the Galaxy S10-series phones are bringing out their creative side.

Of all the impressive features that came with Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E, the punch-hole front cameras are huge head turners. While Samsung offers a virtual bezel option to hide the camera cutout on its new flagships, people have come up with brilliant ideas to conceal punch-hole cameras in the most creative way possible.

Noted tech reviewer MKBHD shared the idea of highlighting the Galaxy S10 cameras using Johnny5 wallpaper and since then Twitter has been flooded with similar wallpapers. Twitter is abuzz with Galaxy S10 wallpapers that are not the traditional stock wallpapers offered by Samsung out-of-the-box. These are popular characters from movies and cartoons turned into kickass wallpaper designs, where the dual or single front cameras on the Galaxy S10 phones appear as if they are the eyes of the characters.

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners can choose from Minion, Mars Rover, R.O.B, Wall-E, Johnny5 and Bender to highlight those punch-hole cameras in the most unique way. Designer Matt B has shared download links to those Galaxy S10 wallpapers and this should be one of the first things you must do once your new device is set up.

Download Galaxy S10 fun wallpapers here (via @Mattcabb):

Minion [ Download link ]

Mars Rover [ Download link ]

R.O.B [ Download link ]

Wall-E [ Download link ]

Johnny5 [ Download link ]

Bender [ Download link ]

We'll add more links to download more such wallpapers for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10E. Stay tuned.