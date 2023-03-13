Looking stunning in a Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika Padukone charmed one and all at the 95th Academy Awards. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava as they performed on Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR.

For those unaware, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Deepika Padukone's speech at the Oscars 2023

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger." She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

"Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you're about to."



- Queen Deepika Padukone announces ‘Naatu Naatu’ live performance at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/T6q2ZGKTO0 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 13, 2023

Kangana Ranaut and Simi Garewal's reaction

Calling her 'beautiful', Kangana said that it is 'not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently.' She added, "Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

Meanwhile, Simi Garewal called Padukone 'charming and 'fabulous'. She asserted, "No put-on accent! (thank God!). Just very comfortable as if she belongs on that global stage." [sic]

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️?? https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

#Oscars2023 @deepikapadukone was fabulous! Very confident. Very charming. No put-on accent! (thank God!). Just very comfortable as if she belongs on that global stage. She does!! ? — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu's global domination is now complete, having also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in January. The song was performed live during the Oscar ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. Deepika Padukone, the third Indian to attend as a presenter after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra, introduced the performance.

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.