RRR roars again and how! On Friday night, SS Rajamouli's film bagged four trophies at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The four awards won by the tea, RRR are Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original Song and Best Stunt trophies for the action epic starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The winning speech by the captain of the ship!

Director SS Rajamouli gave a speech about giving recognition to stunt directors at awards events. Rajamouli said, "The best International film...again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind!"

Ram Charan called on stage by Rajamouli

After receiving the award, Ram Charan said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA!"

Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999 ‘s and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie.

What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt! https://t.co/FVVPx1lm9i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

RRR gears up for Oscars awards 2023

Team 'RRR' is currently in Los Angeles and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars in 'Original Song' category.

All the international awards won by RRR

In January this year, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. After which, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for 'Best Foreign language film' in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.