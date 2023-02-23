Pan India star Ram Charan is riding high on success after RRR bagging awards and accolades on international platforms. The actor is currently in the US for Academy Awards 2023 as the film RRR has been nominated in the Best Song category for the hit song Naatu Naatu.

The actor is busy giving interviews to international publications. He was invited to be part of the popular talk show Good Morning America in New York. As Ram Charan arrived for the show, fans mobbed the actor outside the venue and he even stopped and clicked selfies with a few of them.

Dad Chiranjeevi beams with joy

"A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli 's brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !!" the superstar wrote as he shared the Youtube link to the episode.

Ram Charan in a recent interaction with Letterboxd blushes as he is called snack, thirst trap.

In an interview, Ram Charan was read out a message from a fan, who had written 'Ram Charan is a f***ing snack'. The interviewer called him a 'thirst trap'. Charan blushed saying, "Wow, I want my wife to hear this Lovely! She'll be very proud, I think."

In another segment of the same interview, Ram Charan spoke about the actresses that were thirst traps for him growing up. The RRR actor responded, "Thirst trap? I don't know if I was obsessed but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the film, to the screen and I used to lock myself to the TV or the big screen. So she had something so attractive, so unconventional. I was a big fan of hers since Pretty Woman."

Charan also named Catherine Zeta-Jones as someone he found attractive growing up, mentioning her appearances in The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment as influential.

Apart from Letterboxd, the popular daytime talk show Good Morning America the RRR star mega success of RRR, impending fatherhood, and more.

On embracing fatherhood soon

When one of the show hosts, medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, asked Ram Charan, "How much new-dad fear you have?", the star replied, "All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking."

Later on, he had a funny banter with Jennifer who happened to be a gynaecologist as well. "I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while," Ram Charan said, To this, Jennifer said, "It would be an honour to deliver your baby."

For the unversed, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022."With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)."

Ram Charan on RRR

Ram Charan said, "It (RRR) is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India."On the show, Ram Charan also hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project. He said, "Everybody calls him that, and I hope he's going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film."

RRR has so far shone brightly

RRR won best original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes earlier this year. The film also picked up the Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. And now it is nominated for best original song at the 2023 Academy Awards. The 2023 Oscars Awards will be held in Hollywood on March 12.

Meanwhile, on Friday, he will also present an award at the Hollywood Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. He is the only Indian presenter at the award ceremony.