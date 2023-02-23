Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back and how! The versatile actress made jaws drop every time she came on the screen with her stellar performance. She has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself with films like Hichki, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to name a few.

Fans of the actress are waiting with bated breath to see the actress spell magic again with her performance. And the makers gave a delightful surprise to her fans and followers as they dropped the trailer of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now.

Needless to say, Rani's performance as a fierce mother, wowed the fans. In the trailer. The courtroom drama gives a sneak peek of Rani fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

The courtroom drama focuses on an ordinary Indian housewife who fights an entire country in a prolonged legal battle to get back her own kids.

The plot

The trailer begins with Rani's character Debika introducing herself and her husband, who works in Norway, the happy family is filled with love, laughter and tons of happily ever after. Their kids Shubh and Shuchi are adorable. Everything goes on smooth until one day their lives turn upside down when child welfare services say that the Chatterjee are not raising their kids well and take the kids away from Debika and her husband.

The quest of Debika a helpless mother then begins as she tries her best to get her kids back, she then goes to the court where Debika's lawyer (Jim Sarbh) explains how the kids were picked up without prior notice.

Rani Mukjerji displays a gamut of emotions; the screenplay will move you. Every actor in the trailer has a fine part to essay.

Upon seeing the trailer, fans and celebrities lauded Rani and are waiting to see Rani on-screen again.

Let's take a look at who said what.

A user wrote, Goosebumps.. interesting plot and powerful trailer .. best wishes."

Another user wrote, "Actual case was way more frightening than what will be depicted in the movie. This case actually busted the Europe wide Corrupted Child Adoption racket."

While the third one averred, "Damn She's amazing!!!

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji says, "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can't wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer."

Producer Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) shares, "It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences."

The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Neena Gupta

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.