Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares stunning pictures of hers on social media. The actress garners a huge fan following. Her drop-dead gorgeous pictures often make heads turn and be they celebrities or fans. Netizens are smitten by her hourglass figure.

Disha Patani breaks the internet as she drops yet another picture of her wearing a bikini

On Wednesday, the actress once again took to her social media and treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself in an animal-printed bikini. However, her stretch marks grabbed everyone's attention. Disha who is mostly trolled for her bikini picture, this time was however different as the actress was lauded for embracing her stretch marks.

Disha embraces stretch marks; netizens laud her for being raw and real

In the selfie posted by Disha is clicking a mirror selfie in her bathroom looking smoking hot in a leopard print bikini and proudly showing off her stretch marks. The actress didn't caption the picture.

In no time netizens flocked to her comment section and heaped praise on the actress

A user wrote, "Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal," followed by a heart emoticon.

Another user wrote, "Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully. Sonam Kapoor has also dropped a comment: "Stunner".

Disha's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic also commented, "burnnnnn," followed by fire and heart emoticons.

Disha never fails to stun in whichever outfit she chooses to opt for. Here's looking at all the times when Disha raised mercury in a bikini Pic

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, Siva's untitled film with Suriya and Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.