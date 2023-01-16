After winning a Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu', S.S. Rajamouli's epic drama 'RRR' won Best Foreign Language Film and walked away with the Best Song trophy for the number that has made the world fall in love with the Ram Charan-NTR Jr hook step.

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday night (U.S. Pacific Time) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, also saw Rajamouli invoke 'Mera Bharat Mahan' and get taken by surprise by James Cameron, the creator of 'Avatar', when he said that he had seen 'RRR' twice.

S.S. Rajamouli has made India proud once again after winning the Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. He dedicated the honour to all the women in his life and said 'Mera Bharat Mahan' during his acceptance speech.

The Critics' Choice Award win comes right after creating headlines at the 80th Golden Globes. His film 'RRR' was Best Foreign Language Film and its track 'Naatu Naatu' once again clinched the Best Original Song honour.

While accepting the honour, Rajamouli said: "To all the women in my life. My mother Raja Nandini thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and encouraged my creativity."

"My sister-in-law Srivalli who became like a mother to me always encourages me to be the best version of me."

He also spoke about his wife Rama, who is a costume designer for Rajamouli's films.

"My wife Rama... she's the costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she's not here I am not here today. To my daughters, their smiles are enough to light my life up."

Before signing out, he gave a shout out to his motherland.

"And finally to my motherland India, Mera Bharat Mahan - Jai hind."

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Other recipients

Indie production house A24's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' won Best Picture. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for A24's 'The Whale' and Cate Blanchett took Best Actress for Focus Features 'Tar', reports Deadline.

'Everything Everywhere...' came into the ceremony with a leading 14 nominations and left leading all films and TV shows with five trophies, including Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo who are better known as the Daniels.

The screenplay awards went to Kwan and Scheinert for 'Everything Everywhere' (Original) and Sarah Polley for MGM/United Artists 'Women Talking' (Adapted).

Ke Huy Quan continued his awards-season dominance with a Supporting Actor win for 'Everything Everywhere' and Angela Bassett took the Supporting Actress prize for Disney/Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Netflix's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story' took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes. Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio', also from Netflix, got the trophy for Best Animated Feature.

A24 and the combined HBO/HBO Max topped all networks and distributors with six trophies each, followed by Netflix with five. Disney and AMC got three each. ABC, Apple TV+, Disney, Focus Features, Hulu, Paramount, Roku Channel and Variance Films ('RRR') were the only other multiple winners.

