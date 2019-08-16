In a shocking incident, two sisters staying in a paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh were found murdered with their throats slit and stab injuries on Thursday (August 15). The police suspected that the estranged boyfriend of one of the sisters could be behind the heinous crime.

The two sisters, identified as 26-yeat-old Rajwant and 29-year-old Manpreet Kaur were from Fazilka near Abohar in Punjab. Both of them worked in a chemical plant in Zirakpur on the outskirts of the city.

The police and the girls' relative discovered the bodies of the two on Thursday afternoon after their parents tried contacting them. A relative living in the area alerted the police after the former knocked on the door for a while but no one answered, Hindustan Times reports.

An initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the women were stabbed multiple times at around 5 am on Thursday. They also said that a sharp object and other weapons were used by the accused and they both put up a fight before they were killed.

The police are suspecting the ex-boyfriend of one of the girls might have committed the crime. While it is not confirmed which sister, but one of them had recently broken up with her boyfriend. The police also said that a CCTV footage showed the Kuldeep entering the house on Thursday morning, around the time of the murder, and leaving two hours later at 6 am. The sector 17 police have registered a murder case against Kuldeep.