KS Ashoka's Dia has walked away with four awards including The Best Film Award and the Best Actress Award at the 2nd Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Award which was held at Kalavidara Sangha in Chamrajpet in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, 21 February.

Dhananjaya's Popcorn Monkey Tiger and Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Gentleman too won four major awards. For the first time in Sandalwood's history, a dog was given an award for its performance. Yes, Simbaa, which played an important role in Shivaraj KR Pete's Naanu Matthu Gunda, was presented Best Non Human Award.

Guests:

Former KFCC President and actress Jayamala, KFCC Secretary NM Suresh, Legendary filmmaker Bhagawan, Dinesh Baboo, Dayal Padmanabhan, Tara Anuradhaa, Anitha Bhat, producer K Manju, Achyuth Kumar, Sanjith Hegde, Dhananjaya, Raghu Dixit, Ajaneesh Lokanath, Darling Krishna with wife Milana Nagaraj, Kushee Ravi, Pavan Wadeyar, Shashank, Sanchari Vijay, Meghana Gaonkar and Anish Tejeshwar among many others attended the event.

Highlights:

Dia Team's Lovely Gesture

Cinephiles witnessed a rare sight when the Dia team called upon Love Mocktail team to join them on stage after winning the Best Movie Award as both the movies were hits in the Covid-hit 2020.

Raghu Dixit's 1st Award at Home

For the first time, Raghu Dixit bagged the Best Music Award at home. "I have been honoured Best Music Award outside Karnataka on several occasions and I have won awards here in different categories. But this is for the first time, I have bagged Best Music Award," he said.

Jolly Sebastian's Special Moment

Jolly Sebastian won Best Stunt Director Award for Popcorn Monkey Tiger. This is his first award after working in 900+ movies in different languages. Hence, it turned out to be a special moment for the veteran stunt choreographer.

Chandanavana Film Critics Academy is a forum of Kannada cinema journalists, freelancers and critics who nominate movies based on the list provided by the Nominations Committee for the given year. This process has the participation of around 70 journalists from different organisations.

Check out the Complete Winners' List

Best Film: Dia

Best Director: Mansore for Act 1978

Best Actor: Dhananjaya for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Best Actor Award (Female): Kushee Ravi for Dia

Best Supporting Actor (Male) Award: Achyuth Kumar for Mayabazar 2016

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Award: Tara Anuradha for Shivarjuna

Best Screenplay: Abhijith YR and Akash Srivatsa for Shivaji Surathkal

Best Child Artiste: Aradhya N Chandru for Gentleman

Best Music Director: Raghu Dixit for Love Mocktail

Best BGM: Ajaneesh Lokanath for Gentleman

Best Lyricist Award: Nagarjuna Sharma and Kinnal Raj (Marali Manasagide - Gentleman)

Best Singer Award (Male): Sanjith Hegde for Marali Manasagide song in Gentleman

Best Singer Award (Female): Chinmayi for Dia

Best Cinematographer Award: Shekhar S for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Best Dialogue Award: Ashok KS for Dia

Best Editing Award: Deepu S Kumar for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Best Choreographer Award: A Harsha for Mayabazar 2016

Best Stunt: Jolly Sebastian for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Best Art Director: Guna for Bicchugatti

Best VFX Award: Kaanadante Maayavadanu

Best Actor (Non Human): Simba, English labrador for Naanu Mathu Gunda