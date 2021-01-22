Singer Sanjith Hegde is making his acting debut with Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu. He has paired up with none other than Shruti Haasan, daughter of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

The teaser of the movie was released two days ago and met with a fairly positive response, but what has caught the viewers' attention is the lip-lock scene between Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan. In the video, they are involved in a passionate kiss sequence which has now become the hot topic of debate on social media sites among Kannada cine-goers.

Especially, the pictures of the kissing scene are going viral on social media sites.

The film has Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakamanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu and Saanve Megghana in the key roles.

Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, Nandini Reddy of Oh! Baby fame, Sankalp Reddy of The Ghazi Attack fame and Tharun Bhascker of Pelli Choopulu fame are the directing the anthology flick which tells the stories of four women. It is the remake of Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal.

The story of this movie is all about how the women fight the patriarchy. The Netflix film will be premiered on 19 February.

Coming back to Bengaluru boy Sanjith Hegde, he came to light with Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. His unique voice impressed Arjun Janya, music director and one of the judges of the show. As a result, the young singer was offered to sing in 'Marali Marali' song in the Kannada film, College Kumar.

Thereafter, Sanjith Hegde was flooded with plenty of offers. He entered Kollywood with Kalakalappu 2 by lending his voice for Thaarumaarua track and Tollywood with 'I Wanna Fly' in Krishnarjuna Yudham.

In a span of four years, he has sung for notable South Indian music directors like Charan Raj, Devi Sri Prasad, Judah Sandy, Poornachandra Tejaswi, Ajaneesh Lokanath and Ravi Basrur. He has lent song for over 80 songs in three languages.