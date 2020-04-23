Ajith Kumar's Jagamalla, the dubbed Kannada version of his 2019 hit Tamil movie Viswasam, has received excellent response from the audience for its TV premiere. It was telecast on 17 April 6.30 pm on Udaya TV.

Jagamalla at Second Place

According to BARC, the Ajith-starrer is in the second place among the top five most-viewed programme of the week (11-17 April). It has got 5053000 impressions. This showcases Ajith's popularity among Sandalwood cine-goers and clearly indicates that there is a demand for the dubbed content.

The list is topped by Puneeth Rajkumar's Doddamane Hudga which was aired on Zee Kannada. It has got 6311000 impressions. Kiccha Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar-starrer The Villain and Gattimela serial on Zee Kannada have got 4923000 and 4301000 impressions, respectively.

Zee Kannada Rules

It is interesting to note that Zee Kannada has three programmes in the top five list. Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna is in the fifth place by garnering 3370000 impressions.

Coming back to Jagamalla, it is an action-packed emotional drama in which Ajith and Nayanthara played the leads. Jagapathi Babu is the villain the flick, which had Vivek, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, Sakhi Agarwal and many others in the cast.

The Ajith-starrer tells the story of a well-respected chieftain, but his violent ways to deal with the problems force his wife to leave the village with his daughter. The movie tells the heart-warming story of a father which try to unite with his wife and daughter.

The original Tamil version had turned out to be the biggest hit of the year in 2019 in Tamil Nadu. It minted over Rs 125 crore in his home territory.