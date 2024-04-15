Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Amar Singh ChamkilaInstagram

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have whipped up a storm in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. The film based on the life and times of Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjyot; has received thunderous response from the audience. Social media has been going gaga over the lead pair's performance and also calling it another gem by Imtiaz Ali.

"What a class-apart #Chamkila was, a delightful watch in a long time.. took me right along with it, throughout its journey. @diljitdosanjh was spectacular & #ImtiazAli ace's with his unique style of story telling. Absolutely no no one can narrate the way he does.. SPELLBINDING!" read a review. "Just finished watching #Chamkila and I ain't gonna lie this is the kinda movie we want! @diljitdosanjh pajji hats off Language is just a medium, entertainment is a part of living, take music as entertainment don't judge it!" another review read. 

"Amar Singh Chamkila movie streaming on Netflix. Chamkila is not just a film, but an assertion by a Dalit singer. It breaks the narrative of what is vulgar and what is civilised. #Chamkila," a person opined. 

"'Chamkila' is one of the best Imtiaz Ali movies and a must watch!," another commented. "Just loved #Chamkila @diljitdosanjh what a star, no one could have played this character better @ParineetiChopra is equally good. Jugalbandi Where art and artist clicks, good films are born.#ImtiazAli is just absolutely loved the music @arrahman masterpiece @NetflixIndia," read a review. 

"Saw #Chamkila Take a bow @diljitdosanjh Stupendous and such a natural performance Delightful character role of Amarjot by @ParineetiChopra Both actors are singers and they could do justice to the script! Thank you Imtiaz Ali for documenting their lives and sending out a very important message to the society," another twitter review read. "#Chamkila not just a film, but an assertion by a Dalit singer. It breaks the narrative of what is vulgar and what is civilised. After a long time something good by hindi filmmakers. Great job by #DiljitDosanjh and #ImtiazAli," was one of the many positive reviews doing the rounds. 

Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh in ChamkilaTwitter

"Just watched Chamkila; it reveals many more facts about the life of Amar Singh Chamkila than Jodi," another one of the reviews read. "Imtiaz Ali's masterstroke is casting @diljitdosanjh as #Chamkila. His performance is electrifying, perfectly capturing the essence of the legendary artist. Chamkila's melodies echo the heartbeat of Punjabis. @arrahman," a twitter user opined. 

