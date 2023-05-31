"No pagdi? Sad and Shocking: Diljit Dosanjh seen without turban in Chamkila teaser irks fans [Watch]

Ace actor-singer, composer and fashion stylist Diljit has time and again proved his acting mettle not just in Punjabi films and songs but also in Bollywood. He is known for his impeccable style be it jackets, shoes, watches and turbans that he dons are full of class. Fans love his sartorial choices. Known for his style statement, netizens love his turbans, he has often been seen in turban not just while getting papped but also in his films. Diljit has often worn his turban even in his film and has voiced out that he won't ever do a film without a turban.

However, fans were shocked to see Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh without his turban in the first-look teaser of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Chamlika, dropped by Netflix India on May 30. In the film Diljit plays legendary Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

About the teaser

The one-minute-22-second-long teaser shows Amar Singh Chamkila performing in various villages in Punjab. The title card reads, "The untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. the highest record-selling artist in Punjab died at the age 27, killed at 27.

Netflix shared the teaser with the caption: "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (the name which ruled your hearts and minds is all set to come in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!"

With the BGM, Diljit comes on screen without the turban.

The teaser generated mixed reviews with a section of his fans disappointed with his 'no-pagg' look

Netizens were loving the terrific combination of Diljit, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman. While some were of the view that the film should be made in Punjabi language and usage of Hindi is not justified for a prolific personality like Amar Singh Chamkila.

A user wrote, "The collaboration of Imtiaz and Rehman always brings forth something sensational. The cherry on the cake is Daljit. I'm super excited to see the collaboration. :D."

Another mentioned, "Diljit Dosanjh Singh + AR Rahman + Imtiaz Ali combo The combo Imtiaz Ali + AR Rahman."

A user wrote, "Feel very disappointed Diljit without a turban."

"Diljit bro..What an OPPORTUNIST you are! You made your entire career by monetising your turban & Sikhi. Honestly, there were much better singers/actors than you..but we Punjabis made you famous just for your turban. And now that u got a loyal fanbase- you EXPOSED your real self! I was ur BIGGEST FAN since 2005.. but even you sold your soul for money now", mentioned a user.

While a few fans were agitated about why did he remove his turban or cut his hair, some fans came to his defence and wrote on social media, "Diljit Dosanjh doesn't do Haircut He is Using Wigg !! So, enjoy the movie and enjoy the acting of the artist."

In his Netflix movie which is slated to release next year, Diljit plays the role of legendary Punjab artist Amar Singh Chamkila who didn't wear a turban. This would be for the first time that Diljit would do away with his 'no-turban-no-film' rule. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also features Parineeti Chopra in the role of Chamkila's partner Amarjot Kaur. The music of the film has been rendered by AR Rahman.

Let's revisit the time when the singer-actor that he will not do a role without his turban.

When Diljit said turban is my identity

In an interview with DNA, he said, "I don't do many films in Bollywood because nothing substantial has been offered to me, I get offers but I feel even if I don't play this role someone else will, it won't make a difference. Even now my favourite directors from Bollywood have offered me films which I cannot do because they want me to do it without a turban and that's impossible. Turban is my identity, it's my emotion."

However, Diljit hasn't denied or accepted that he has not worn the turban in the film. The netizens have reacted on the basis of the teaser. There is no official confirmation from the actor's side.