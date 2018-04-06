Director Krishna Chaitanya's Chal Mohan Ranga (CMR) has made a good collection at the worldwide box office on the opening day and became the second biggest opener for actor Nithiin after A…Aa.

Nithiin who suffered a setback after the failure of his action-thriller Lie, he teamed up with Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan, who have produced Chal Mohan Ranga. The promos have garnered good response and created good hype, curiosity, and expectations about the film, which hit the theatres, April 5.

The morning shows of Nithiin and Megha Akash starrer opened to a decent response. The film's advance booking was also on a good note. Chal Mohan Ranga impressed the viewers and received positive word of mouth, which boosted its collection during the later shows on its opening day.

As per early estimates, Chal Mohan Ranga has collected Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. On its opening day, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 4 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 20 crore on its global theatrical rights. It has recovered 20 percent of their investments.

Chal Mohan Ranga has shattered the records of Nithiin's Heart Attack (HA), Chinnadana Nee Kosam (CNK) and Lie, thus becoming the second biggest opener for the actor.

Here are the area-wise distributors' earnings of Nithiin's top five biggest openers. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crore Rs.