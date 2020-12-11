The very first trailer of Marvel's What If...? animated series is finally out, and it has brought back Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, aka Black Panther. The animated series talks about the story of alternate realities and what would have happened to the comic world if certain realities were changed or altered in some way or the other.
During the Disney Investor presentation, Kevin Feige shared the very first trailer of Marvel Studios' first animated series What If...? The animated show is based upon the comics of the same name where alternate realities are imagined. For example, what would have happened if, instead of Steve Rogers, Howard Stark chose Peggy Carter to become the super-serum soldier; or if Bucky Barnes had to fight a zombie Captain America.
The animated show would be narrated by The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright). In the Marvel world, The Watchers are a race of extraterrestrials whose purpose is to watch over the multiverses. However, they are very much different from TVA, which is going to make a debut in the Disney+ Loki TV show. The Watchers appeared briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Here is a list of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who are confirmed to be on-board with the What If...? animated series:
- Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger
- Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes
- Josh Brolin as Thanos
- Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
- Chris Hemsworth as Thor
- Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter
- Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye
- Paul Rudd as Ant-Man
- Michael Douglas as Hank Pym
- Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan
- Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin
- Natalie Portman as Jane Foster
- Taika Waititi as Korg
- Toby Jones as Arnim Zola
- Djimon Hounsou as Korath
- Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster
- Michael Rooker as Yondu
Watch What If...? first trailer below:
It was earlier rumored that Robert Downey Jr. will be back as Tony Stark/Iron Man in What If...? But as of now, Downey Jr. has not confirmed the news. What If...? animated TV series is set to arrive on Disney+ in Summer 2021.