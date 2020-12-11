The very first trailer of Marvel's What If...? animated series is finally out, and it has brought back Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, aka Black Panther. The animated series talks about the story of alternate realities and what would have happened to the comic world if certain realities were changed or altered in some way or the other.

During the Disney Investor presentation, Kevin Feige shared the very first trailer of Marvel Studios' first animated series What If...? The animated show is based upon the comics of the same name where alternate realities are imagined. For example, what would have happened if, instead of Steve Rogers, Howard Stark chose Peggy Carter to become the super-serum soldier; or if Bucky Barnes had to fight a zombie Captain America.

The animated show would be narrated by The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright). In the Marvel world, The Watchers are a race of extraterrestrials whose purpose is to watch over the multiverses. However, they are very much different from TVA, which is going to make a debut in the Disney+ Loki TV show. The Watchers appeared briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Here is a list of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who are confirmed to be on-board with the What If...? animated series:

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Taika Waititi as Korg

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Djimon Hounsou as Korath

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Michael Rooker as Yondu

Watch What If...? first trailer below:

It was earlier rumored that Robert Downey Jr. will be back as Tony Stark/Iron Man in What If...? But as of now, Downey Jr. has not confirmed the news. What If...? animated TV series is set to arrive on Disney+ in Summer 2021.