Marvel has finally debuted the very first trailer of Tom Hiddleston's Loki -- the upcoming Disney Plus spinoff series. Marvel Studios announced that the fan-favourite Avengers villain would have his own TV series that will debut on Disney+ in May.

In the trailer, we finally get to see the time when Loki ran for the President of the United States of America.

From the looks of the very first trailer, it looks like fans are surely going to enjoy Loki's new life post his Avengers' days as it has opened up a new timeline after the Avengers: Endgame events. The forthcoming superhero show is described as a crime thriller and will see Loki coming face-to-face with TVA or Time Variance Authority.

Loki's trailer begins by showing some footage from Avengers: Endgame where we see Tony Stark and Ant-Man's failed attempt to steal Tesseract from their versions from a different timeline. We see how Loki gets the Infinity Stone and is teleported to a distant planet or timeline.

We then see Own Wilson finally coming to the Marvel world as he portrays Mobius M. Mobius, a middle-ranking bureaucrat of the Time Variance Authority. Mobius gives Loki his first introduction to the TVA and says that he is already very familiar with Loki's activities as the God of Mischief.

The Loki first trailer also offers the very first look at the character played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who previously got acclaimed after she starred in The Cloverfield Paradox, Black Mirror, and Belle.

What is TVA?

In Marvel Comics, Time Variance Authority is an infinitely vast government agency that governs a significant number of realities in the ever-growing multiverse. TVA's primary task is to keep an eye on every timeline that currently exists and report if something terrible happens in one timeline or if something terrible will happen in any.

In TVA, all employees are born and bred specifically to complete their functions of keeping an eye on individuals or events that will alter the reality of any timeline in the multiverse. Most TVA employees are cloned from the same genetics stalk to reduce the disputes and improve the overall efficiency.

Loki as POTUS:

Loki's final appearance in the trailer shows him wearing a Vote Loki batch -- a 2016 four-issue story of Loki where he ran for the President of the United States. If the story will show alternate universes, then it would be great to see how Loki will rule the post-apocalyptic United States.