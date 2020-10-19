To think of Black Panther and not talk about Chadwick Boseman would be a crime in Wakanda. Even after Chadwick Boseman's early death, his fans still think of him as King T'Challa.

Now, there are reports that we might get to see Boseman back in Black Panther 2 using a computer-generated interface, commonly known as CGI effects.

Chadwick Boseman's death came as a surprise to his ardent fans and Disney, who were reportedly planning to start Black Panther 2 movie. As it turns out, Marvel might have an option to bring him back, but the path would not be easy.

As per an alleged insider, Marvel might go the Carrie Fisher route by having a double cameo to give Boseman's character a closure that everyone deserves.

Back when Carrie Fisher passed away, it was told that she would not appear in the film but Disney changed its mind. With the help of several unused footages from other films, Disney made sure that Carrie Fisher's Star Wars character would deserve the end. In the Star Wars, we got a few final lines from the actress, and then she passes away. So, if Disney will take this option with Chadwick Boseman, then we might get to see a glimpse of him in the forthcoming Black Panther 2 movie.

Chadwick Boseman's Death & Public Response:

Throughout his film career, Chadwick Boseman made a name for himself with biopics like 42 and Get on Up. Still, he will always be remembered as a superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He starred as T'Challa first in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and then went on to play a role in a solo Black Panther movie, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which eventually progressed to stage IV before 2020. As per the reports, the actor never talked about his disease to anyone but family and a handful of non-family members. While undergoing treatment that involved multiple chemotherapy and surgeries, he continued to shoot for his roles in Marshall, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and others.

Chadwick Boseman died at his home following the complications related to colon cancer on August 28, 2020, with his family by his side. He is reported to have been buried at Welfare Baptist Church cemetery in Belton, S.C.

Following Boseman's death, several of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars took to social media handles to pay him a tribute. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige called his death "absolutely devasting."

The filming of Black Panther 2 was expected to begin in March 2021. Black Panther 2 is now scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.