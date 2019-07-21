With Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, we are going to see the return of King T'Challa. After the success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has officially confirmed that Black Panther 2 will be released after Spider-Man: Far From Home, as a way of going forward.

Earlier on Sunday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where he revealed the first official Phase 4 plan. In the presentation, he said that Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow solo movie and Angelina Jolie's Eternals movie are set to release in 2020, followed by Shang-hi, Doctor Strange 2, and Thor 4 will feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

The news of Black Panther 2 officially coming in the theatres has not come as a surprise to several Marvel fans. Everyone was expecting to see more stories from Wakanda but in the end, it always feels good to get a confirmation from the studio itself rather than dwelling into several speculations and theories.

While the panel did not reveal much about Black Panther, the title, however, was dropped at the end of the panel. There are chances that the revealed title could be a working one and we might get a confirmation when we have more news about the forthcoming superhero movie set in Wakanda.

The 2018 Black Panther was made against a budget of $200 million and went on to make over $1.34 billion at the box-office, breaking several box-office records of that time. The film went on to receive seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Black Panther became the first superhero movie of all time to receive a Best Picture nomination, as well as the very first MCU movie to win an Oscar.

As of now, the details about Black Panther 2 are behind the closed curtains. Even the official release date has not been revealed at the SDCC 2019 panel. There are chances that it might start Marvel's Phase 5 and that is why the studio is currently not divulging more information about Chadwick Boseman's starrer Black Panther 2.