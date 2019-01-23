Earlier today, Marvel's Black Panther has created history after getting seven Academy Awards nominations. Black Panther is the first superhero movie to be nominated in the Best Picture category. Although there are several other great movies in the list, Black Panther stands out because of several reasons.

The Academy has finally unveiled its 2019 Oscar nominations and it came as a huge surprise to everyone when they got to know that Marvel's Black Panther movie is now competing against films like Roma and The Favourite to win the Best Picture award at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Black Panther has a very deep cultural importance. The film somehow proves to the entertainment world that African-American narratives definitely has the power and the market to do wonders at the box-office. In addition to this, acclaimed historian Nathan D. B. Connolly stated that Marvel's Black Panther movie has a powerful fictional analogy for real-life struggles that date back to the 500-year history of African-descended people who are "imagining freedom, land, and national autonomy."

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has responded to Black Panther's Oscar nomination. The acclaimed producer shared his overwhelming emotions and stated that "The word that keep coming to me from the moment it happened is just this humbling sense of pride for everyone involved in the movie." Kevin Feige further weighed in by adding that Black Panther is a unique movie "told by a unique filmmaker in a unique time."

The 2018 superhero movie is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and was co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The film follows the life of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) — who, after the death of his father, becomes the king of Wakanda. However, his sovereignty is challenged by an adversary who wishes to start a global revolution.

The superhero movie was made against a budget of $200 million and grossed over $700 million in the United States and Canada, and a whopping $646.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $1.34 billion. Apart from performing exceptionally well at the box-office, Black Panther was also praised by movie critics and fans.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther sits at 97 percent approval rating. The website's critical consensus reads, "Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories—and introducing some of its most fully realized characters."