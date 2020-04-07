Two measures-home quarantine and strong immune system-are two precautionary steps that least we can take to protect ourselves from coronavirus. Since the lockdown, most of us are under isolation at our homes, fulfilling the first step. And as for the second step, there are some new and some age-old methods that can help us improve our immunity system.

A few days back Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some steps and methods to boost the body's natural defence system (immunity) by applying ayurvedic measures. Few of the steps he suggested were like:

1. Drinking herbal tea/kadha

2. Drinking golden (turmeric) milk

Our mothers and grandmother would always give some version of these concoctions to us whenever we are ill or just have bad throats. Probably one of the reasons these concoctions are so popular and served in homes even today is because it is to make and can be made with ingredients easily available in everyone's kitchen.

But for some reason, cafe Chaayos perhaps thinks it's some exotic drink and is difficult to be made at home. So, like their unique concept of selling chai (pun intended), they are offering golden milk, herbal green tea, and Kashmiri kahwa as immunity boosters in the time of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

And for an equally strange reason, they seemed to believe that though you are at home under this lockdown, you might not have enough time to prepare herbal green tea or golden milk at your house. So they are offering you to order kadha or golden milk from Chaayos and they would deliver it at your place.

Though not many people have responded to their message on Twitter, the few those reacted was like- no thank you!

Few of the replies people made on Chaayos's post:

It's good to sell tea, and no doubt we Indians love tea and we would be ready to have it any time. But when we are at home literally 24 hours, who would not have time to make golden milk.

Perhaps only Karan Shergil from Lakshay would order the golden milk from Chaayos in this lockdown!