Harry Potter books author JK Rowling revealed she has had symptoms of Coronavirus. In a Twitter thread, she even recommended a YouTube tutorial where a doctor is seen suggesting a breathing technique. As per the British author, this breathing technique somehow kept her out of the hospital.

The 54-year-old JK Rowling shared a video on her timeline. The video was recommended by her doctor husband and had apparently helped her recover.

Rowling urged her Twitter followers to watch a brief online video explaining how to relieve respiratory symptoms. She said it, "costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me."

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For the last 2 weeks, I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

Breathing technique:

In the shared video, the British doctor has shared a breathing technique that is helping several people.

"Five deep breaths in and each time you will hold the breath for 5 seconds, then breathe out. On the 6th breath, you will take it in and you will have a big cough covering your mouth. You will do this twice and then lay flat on your front, taking slightly deeper breaths for 10 minutes," said the doctor.

Soon after sharing the video and update about her health, the celebrated author stated that she has now completely recovered and thanked everyone for their kind words and messages.

JK Rowling's next project:

After Harry Potter book saga, JK Rowling got busy with Fantastic Beasts movie series. So far she has written the screenplay of the first three movies out of which two have already been released.

The third part of the Fantastic Beasts movie series will follow the adventures of Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore, and other notable wizards. There were speculations that the third part in the movie series will work as the beginning story of Tom Riddle but as of now, these rumors have not been confirmed.

Fantastic Beasts 3 movie is scheduled to release on November 12, 2021, but the dates may vary depending upon the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.