Fantastic Beasts fans were expecting to see the next instalment of the movie by the end of 2020. But apparently, things are not looking too well at this point. Actor Eddie Redmayne has recently revealed that acclaimed British author JK Rowling is still working on Fantastic Beasts 3's movie script.

Redmayne recently talked about the upcoming movie during his visit to the Toronto International Film Festival. The Academy Award-winning actor stated that they are meant to start shooting at the beginning of 2020.

"The script is still being worked on. That's nothing -- I'm literally giving you nothing! I'm trying to do that thing of talking about it and saying nothing, because of the fear of getting told off. But no, it's happening, and it's really exciting," Redmayne was quoted as saying by CinemaBlend.

According to several experts, the script of the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie is being rewritten after the poor performance of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The second part in the series was made against a budget of $200 million and went on to earn over $650 million. However, the movie was heavily criticized by critics for its complicated script.

Fans of the Harry Potter world were over the moon when they first heard that JK Rowling will write the scripts for the spin-off movies. The earlier released movies took us back to Hogwarts and Crimes of Grindelwald showed Albus Dumbledore in his full capacity. Although the movie was not received well by the critics, it was a fun ride to see Jude Law playing Dumbledore.

With the third part in the instalment, Fantastic Beasts fans are expecting to see something more magical. Speculations were rife in the past that this is going to be a five-part movie series and Rowling will try to wrap up Gellert Grindelwald's story with the third one. After the sentencing of Grindelwald, we might get to see the rise of Tom Riddle aka Lord Voldemort.

As of now, these are nothing but speculations but we are sure that things between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald are going to take some unexpected turns in the much-awaited Fantastic Beasts 3 movie.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, and others, Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to release on November 12, 2021.