The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alleged that there is a coup in the party leadership and the Centre wants to remove BS Yediyurappa from the chief minister's post.

Yatnal, who is a former minister and an MLA from Vijayapura constituency of Bijapur district, alleged that two union ministers are pressurising the party high command to remove CM Yediyurappa from his post as has already crossed the age of 76.

He said that he was not allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the union ministers. Going rogue against BJP, Yatnal has also challenged the party to take action against him for his claims.

The BJP legislator's statement against the ruling saffron party has, however, kicked a row in the state with several party leaders opposing Yatnal's claim. The saffron party had recently issued a show-cause notice to the BJP MLA for lashing out at PM Modi over his tweet on providing flood relief to Bihar.

Yatnal said that the Centre is neglecting Karnataka by not providing flood relief to the state. He said that Modi did not respond with any comforting words when Karnataka was suffering from the floods, but when it came to Bihar, he is providing assistance.

He had also said that the recent developments in the state have made the people in the state believe that Karnataka was being ignored by the Centre to sideline Yediyurappa by not allowing him to function.