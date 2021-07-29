Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management in view of the significantly enhanced number of daily COVID cases being reported by Kerala.

The 6 member Central team to Kerala is headed by Dr. S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team shall reach Kerala on 30th July, 2021 and visit a few districts.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by the State.

Kerala with an active case load of 1.54 lakh is contributing 37.1% of the total active cases in the country, with a growth rate of 1.41 in the last 7 days. Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93% cumulatively and 11.97% weekly. 6 districts are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity.