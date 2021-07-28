India recorded 43,654 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours,

which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,484,605 while the death toll climbed to 4,22,022 with

640 daily fatalities, according to Union health ministry's daily update on Wednesday.

The active cases declined to 3,99,436 in the said time period, according to data released by the

ministry at 8am on Wednesday. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.27 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 1,336 as shown in the table below.

As many as 17,36,857 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests

conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case

fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the

nationwide vaccination drive. More than 2.28 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals, said the Union health ministry.

COVID-19 UPDATE As of 28 JUL 2021 9:17AM 44.61 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

3,06,63,147total recoveries across the country so far

Recovery Rate currently at 97.39%

41,678patients recovered during last 24 hours

India reports 43,654new cases in last 24 hours

India's Active caseload currently 3,99,436

Active cases constitute 1.27% of total cases

Weekly Positivity Rate remainsbelow5%, currently at 2.36%

Daily positivity rate at 2.51%, remains below 5%

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 46.09 cr tests total conducted.

Kerala caseload jumps to 22K

The Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday morning showed that Kerala has 22,129 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the total cases in India stood at 43,654. The test positivity rate for Tuesday nationally stood at 2.51 per cent while in Kerala it was 12.35 per cent.

The issue surfaced in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday when veteran legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty of the opposition IUML said that there was something wrong in the decisions of the monitoring committee which overlooks the Covid affairs on a daily basis.

State chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the way things are being managed. He said that 80 per cent of the population in many states have been affected with Covid, while in Kerala it's only 49 per cent.